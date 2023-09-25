Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Zoo annouces name of youngest giraffe for National Daughters Day

Tulsa Zoo baby giraffe
Tulsa Zoo
Tulsa Zoo baby giraffe
Posted at 9:58 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 11:35:39-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the name of its newest giraffe.

Just a day shy of her two-month birthday, the zoo introduced the baby as Mi-Na — pronounced Mee-Nah.

Mi-Na was born to giraffe mother Zoe, and she stood only 30 minutes after being born — a big milestone in the wellness of baby giraffes, the zoo said.

The zoo made the announcement on National Daughter Day, which is fitting given that Mi-Na means first daughter in the Dhegiha Siouan language.

Her name was chosen by the Osage Nation. She weighs around 215 pounds and seven feet tall.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7