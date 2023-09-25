Tulsa Zoo annouces name of youngest giraffe for National Daughters Day

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the name of its newest giraffe.
Just a day shy of her two-month birthday, the zoo introduced the baby as Mi-Na — pronounced Mee-Nah.
Mi-Na was born to giraffe mother Zoe, and she stood only 30 minutes after being born — a big milestone in the wellness of baby giraffes, the zoo said.
The zoo made the announcement on National Daughter Day, which is fitting given that Mi-Na means first daughter in the Dhegiha Siouan language.
- Previous coverage >>> Giraffe at Tulsa Zoo gives birth
Her name was chosen by the Osage Nation. She weighs around 215 pounds and seven feet tall.
