Tulsa Zoo annouces name of youngest giraffe for National Daughters Day

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the name of its newest giraffe.

Just a day shy of her two-month birthday, the zoo introduced the baby as Mi-Na — pronounced Mee-Nah.

Mi-Na was born to giraffe mother Zoe, and she stood only 30 minutes after being born — a big milestone in the wellness of baby giraffes, the zoo said.

The zoo made the announcement on National Daughter Day, which is fitting given that Mi-Na means first daughter in the Dhegiha Siouan language.



Her name was chosen by the Osage Nation. She weighs around 215 pounds and seven feet tall.



