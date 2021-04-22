Tulsa veterans organization can't catch a break from break-ins, theft

TULSA, Okla. — The volunteers of Tulsa’s Disabled American Veterans office hope to catch a break from break-ins and theft.

They said their location is targeted multiple times a year by criminals. The most recent incident happened Friday night. Security footage shows a man stealing two propane tanks.

When volunteers arrived the next morning, they found broken fencing and a ripped shed wall. Two surveillance cameras were also taken.

Sierra Pizarro took a closer look at some of the damage.

Because of the frequency of the crimes, volunteers hired a company to install three rows of razor wire around the back perimeter of the office. The vandal cut through that wire which resulted in thousands of wasted dollars.

The DAV is a 100% self-funded group that depends on donations.

“If we have to keep hemorrhaging money on repairing stuff due to vandalism and theft, it’s not going to work out very well for us,” said J.C. Whitney, the senior vice commander.

Tulsa police promised Whitney they would patrol the area more.

