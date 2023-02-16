Tulsa veterans honored with ceremony, unique lapel pins

TULSA, Okla. — A special ceremony at Covenant Living at Inverness honored American veterans on Thursday.

The senior living facility partnered with Tulsa’s Coffee Bunker for the event. Similar ceremonies are held all over the country to commemorate the Vietnam War.

All living U.S. veterans who served on active duty between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, are eligible for a unique lapel pin.

If a Vietnam veteran cannot attend an event similar to the commemoration held at Covenant Living at Inverness, send a current mailing address to the Vietnam War Commemoration here.

According to the U.S. Army, Vietnam veterans represented nearly 10% of their generation. Vietnam-era veterans were given special lapel pins.

World War II veterans and several widows were also honored. WWII veteran, John Cockrum, spoke about the event.

“It just means that, I think, that they appreciate what we’ve done in the past,” Cockrum said. “And the fact that they know we’re going to be there to take care of them when it happens…Americans are, are a very generous people. They seem to like this stuff. When they honor the people that need to be honored.”

Learn more about the Coffee Bunker.

