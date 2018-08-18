Tulsa teen accused of murdering teacher found competent to stand trial

TULSA - A judge has ruled a 16-year-old accused of a brutal crime is competent to stand trial.

Police say Deonte Green raped an 81-year-old woman and then shot and killed a Broken Arrow teacher in front of his two daughters back in October.

Green is back in court Monday where the judge will set a trial date.

