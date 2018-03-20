Psychiatric exam requested on Deonte Green

TULSA - Tulsa District court records show a psychiatric exam has been requested to determine competency on a 16-year-old who's been charged with robbing a south Tulsa couple, raping an 81-year-old woman and taking the life of a Broken Arrow teacher.

Back in October, detectives said Deonte Green shot and killed a father in front of his two daughters at their home located on the 9000 block of East 67th Street, took an elderly couple to an ATM, where he forced them to withdraw money. He then took the couple back to their home where he raped the woman.

Assistant Public Defender Marny Hill said the arraignment passed due to the results of a youthful offender study regarding Green's IQ.

