Tulsa Tech, TSCO host 'Dream Out Loud' career event

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Tech and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered to help local students explore different career opportunities. Keira Harbert was recognized by Tulsa Tech and TCSO for her leadership inside and outside of the classroom.

She received the "Dream Out Loud" award and a $500 scholarship.

“It’s surprising honestly. And exciting because I never thought I would get something like this," Harbart said. "Like wow… A scholarship, that’s big."

Dozens of 10th through 12th-grade students from Union, Central and McLain High School attended.

“What it does is provides career guidance. Career opportunities. It gives us an opportunity as law enforcement to create this relationship with younger people,” says Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.

The students went to breakout sessions to learn about different career tracks. Some of the breakout sessions include welding, aviation, cosmetology and criminal justice.

That session focused on a day in the life of someone who works in law enforcement and Tulsa County deputies explained the different positions at the sheriff’s office. Harbert is part of Tulsa Tech’s Criminal Justice Corrections and Investigations Program.

Harbert says, “at first, I wanted to try it out to see if it’s what I would want to do. And like I said, I’m a very driven person. So, I was like let me just try it out and see if I like it.”

She says she hopes other students also feel inspired at today's event. And whether it’s a career in welding, education, or sociology like herself… dream out loud.

“If you have a dream. Go for it. And don’t let anything or anyone stop you from doing that.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --