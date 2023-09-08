Tulsa Tech students climb stairs to remember 9/11 fallen first responders

TULSA, Okla. — Students from Tulsa Tech's Criminal Justice program honored 9/11 today with a stair climb at their campus, along with their instructors.

Step by step, over 50 high schoolers are finishing the climb for the 72 officers killed in 9/11

Those officers are represented on their badges around their necks.

The students are comprised of high school juniors and seniors climbing up steps 27 times and 27 times down. That's over 110 flights - the same amount of flights at the World Trade Center.

Most of the students weren't born during 9/11 – but as a future sheriff's office employee, Stephanie Ramirez Sigala knows it's important to remember them.

"I feel like it's a great thing to do - remembering those who lost their lives," Sigalia said.

As a senior, she spends half her day at Union and the other half at Tulsa Tech in their Criminal Justice program.

According to her Criminal Justice Instructor, Denise Henry, she's the ultimate go-getter.

She couldn't help but get emotional thinking about the devotion and resiliency of her students.

"You're not going to see them feel sorry for themselves," Henry said. "You're not going to see them get upset. You're not going to see them fail because they're automatically leaders to get into this program."

Henry's doing the climb too, as well as the other instructors.

In their minds – it's the least they can do for the law enforcement heroes on 9/11, 22 years ago.

This 9/11 stair climb is one of many stair climbs across the country to remember fallen first responders during 9/11. The climb pays tribute to the 400 first responders who died during the attack.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

