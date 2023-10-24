Tulsa 'tech hub' designation could mean $75 million award in federal funds

TULSA, Okla. — The federal government officially recognized Tulsa as a tech hub. Now, they can apply for $75 million to grow Tulsa's tech industry further.

In a colorful and trendy building, Tulsa techies are working to build homegrown talent and infrastructure.

The downtown building was an ice block storage facility in Tulsa's early days. Now, it's home to Tulsa Innovation Labs and other companies working to transform Tulsa's future with their projects.

Nearly 50 organizations were a part of the proposal THETA- Tulsa Hub for Equitable & Trustworthy Autonomy- which Tulsa Innovation Labs led.

One of those organizations is Madison Strategies Group, a few blocks away.

Karen Pennington and her team understand where jobs with good pay and benefits are and will be for the future.

"This tech hub designation tells other companies that we're ready," Pennington said. "The benefit of being a tech hub is all the opportunity that it's going to provide residents and businesses that are here now and those that are coming."

THETA was one of 31 tech hubs designees chosen from 197 applicants as part of the $500 million federal investment.

Tulsa Innovation Labs Managing Director Jennifer Hankins sees the potential.

"What this means long term - if we are funded, that's 200,000 new jobs in the Tulsa region. 66,000 of them will be women, and 39,000 Black, Latino, and Tribal citizens can enter this new workforce," Hankins said.

Only five of the 31 designees will receive $75 million.

The second round of tech hub applications is due at the end of February.

With the tech hubs distinction, the Tulsa regional area is set to capture $4 billion of the $1.36 trillion global autonomous systems market. Their goal is to create 200,000 new jobs over the next decade.

