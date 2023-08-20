Tulsa students speak out for district at Saturday night forum

TULSA — We’re now hearing from students in support of Tulsa Public Schools. It’s the latest chapter, in a long story, that has pitted the district against State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who has criticized the district.

"TPS does not just teach students how to be successful in high school, but also in everything after," one Booker T. Washington student said.

"For example, when a student at Booker T. wants to join a club that doesn’t exist, they aren’t turned away with disappointment. Instead, they are encouraged to begin that club on their own," said another BTW student.

Several students, of all different ages, took the podium to speak in support of their school system, including one from the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, who highlighted an experience at a summer camp.

"Being a teacher is something I’ve always wanted to do. As I guided them through lessons and community circles, I realized just how much of a difference just one teacher can make in a kid’s life," the student said.

Around 100 community members filled the auditorium, including some TPS board members, politicians, and other leaders. There were no members of the state school board.

"We invited four different state school board members who are going to be making the vote on this decision. Kate Quebedea, she RSVP'd, but she couldn’t make it. Unfortunately, we didn’t hear from the other three," Lance Brightmire, one of the event's organizers, said.

The others invited – and who allegedly did not respond back were Sarah Lepak Suzanne Reynolds and president of the board Donald Burdick.

2 News reached out to those board members and as of Saturday night at 9 p.m. had not heard back.

