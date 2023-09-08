Tulsa starts night court sessions

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders are trying to create a win-win situation. A win for them, because more parking citations, speeding tickets, and other misdemeanors are getting resolved. A win for the people, because hours for court dates are expanded on Thursdays.

They’ve introduced night court. Every Thursday, a judge will hear cases from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sultana Xiong says it’s best to get to court when people can. Otherwise, it could become a much more complicated situation.

"Fees can add up, and all those things ... it’s a snowball effect. So if you don’t show up to court, you get a warrant, and then you know, it just all goes downhill from there. So definitely voicing to citizens to at least call to get rescheduled or try to reschedule your court date," Xiong said.

These night court sessions are in their infancy. Zhong says it could expand or scale down. It’s all on the table and leaders are feeling it out.

"There’s not really a plan per say, we’re just kind of winging it as we go," Xiong said, "And you know hopefully it does pick up and we’re hopefully looking in the future to expand for multiple days if this does do well.

We met Jamarie Guess, who’s excited to have a traffic violation in the rear view mirror. Guess was pulled over for driving without a license; and then got a call.

"They said they have night court for 4 o’clock, they said, that’s fine I’ll take that," Guess said.

Citizens with qualifying cases can set up a night court date by calling (918) 596-1625 or emailing nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org Guess told 2 News Oklahoma the process was seamless.

"It’s more easy. People will have more money from if their jobs cuz they can still go to work if they do morning shifts, and they work with you too out here," Guess said.

With this problem behind him, Guess headed for the gym.

"I might just go workout for a little bit," Guess said.

