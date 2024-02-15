Tulsa schools ramp up flu prevention

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting a rise in flu cases compared to last year at this time.

In response, some schools across Tulsa are stepping up their efforts to combat infections.

Kendra Gill, Manager of School Nursing for Tulsa Public Schools, said this flu season has seen an increase in cases throughout the district, mirroring a broader trend across the city and state.

"Fever, sore throat, headache, new cough or worsening cough. Those are going to be some of the things that you're going to be looking for," said Gill.

At Salk Elementary, Gill demonstrated steps being taken to educate students to stop the spread, such as proper coughing and sneezing etiquette and the importance of washing hands for at least twenty seconds.

The district said it teaches these practices through hand-washing classes with the support of nurses and teachers, and visual reminders throughout the buildings.

"Covering your mouth or nose with tissue whenever you have to cough or sneeze," said Gill. "If you don't have a tissue readily available that you're coughing into your arm or into your sleeve. Making sure that you're washing your hands immediately after."

Tulsa Community College said it offers flu vaccination clinics throughout the fall to boost prevention efforts.

Amy Rubottom, Assistant Director of Risk Management, urges the importance of seeing a health care provider if respiratory illness symptoms arise.

"We're also encouraging students, faculty and staff, anyone who feels sick or they have symptoms related to the flu, respiratory illness of any kind, including COVID to stay home whenever they do feel sick and to really seek out medical attention by going to their physician."

The CDC said flu season typically lasts from October to May each year.

OSDH currently reports an increase in flu cases, a plateau in COVID infections, and a decrease in RSV. To view its weekly data, click here.

