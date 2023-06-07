Tulsa school districts searching for teachers

TULSA — Come August, Union students will again walk through the school building doors. This Summer, Union school administrators are working hard to make sure enough teachers will be in the classrooms.

"We are looking for teachers, as is our summer job every year," Jay Loegering, Union's director of Human Resources, said.

Loegering tells 2 News, three teaching specialties are especially hard to fill.

"Math and science are always some of the most difficult positions ... along with special education. It is an amazingly tough job, but amazingly rewarding. But it is very difficult to find those,"

Loegering said. Around Tulsa, among 6A schools alone, 189 teaching jobs are open. 56 of which are for math, science, and special education.

Some of these teaching jobs are open due to burnout. John Weaver is the Director of OK Thrive, a program at Oklahoma State, which helps teachers during the first few years of their careers.

"They get in their classroom, and hit with reality, and it's a lot. They do amazing things, they work very hard. But the first few years of your program, of teaching, are really hard," Weaver said.

On top of the tough working conditions, teachers can go south for more money. However, Loegering has taken advantage of opportunities to lure teachers from other states.

"I've found some grants, and we've been able to go to Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas ... we don't go to Texas because they're 10-20 thousand dollars above us even with the current raise."

In August, the school doors will open whether those jobs are filled or not. If not, Loegering says it will be up to long-term substitutes to fill the void.

