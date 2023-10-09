Tulsa Rabbi encourages optimism during war

TULSA, Okla. — The Israel-Hamas attacks have hit home with people here in Tulsa - especially those in Jewish organizations and synagogues.

Congregation B'nai Emunah Rabbi Daniel Kaiman says he's an optimist despite current dark and gut-wrenching times. He's staying hopeful for peace. It's the message he wants to spread to others.

After a busy weekend of Simchat Torah festivities, activities at the synagogue were sparse inside the congregation on Monday. Still, the minds and hearts of its members and Rabbi Kaiman were racing.

"When I see grandmothers being kidnapped and children. That feels very heart-wrenching," he said.

Kaiman tells 2 News he has family in the Israeli city of Ashdod, which sustained rocket attacks. Some of his late cousins have been called up to fight.

"We don't know where they're serving or what they're doing," Kaiman said.

Kaiman says many synagogue members are coming to him and asking how to get through this difficult time. He says he does not have the answers yet, but he will offer some words of solidarity.

It's all Kaiman says he really can do. After all, the war had just begun.

One Israeli lady who used to live in Tulsa read Kaiman's Facebook post, where he prayed for peace and hope moving forward. She wrote back thank you from her bomb shelter.

Kaiman says he wants Tulsans to realize the war is at the top of their minds for some, and the more others recognize that through their conversations with those people, the more comforting it will be for those impacted.

