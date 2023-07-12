Tulsa Public Works Director urges homeowners to collect green waste correctly

TULSA, Okla. — Contractors will start picking up Tulsa's green waste on Friday. It will get picked up from the hardest-hit areas of town to the least impacted.

Tulsa public works officials want people to know when contractors will come and pick up their green waste. They say the waste must be cut up into five-foot lengths, or they're at risk of not getting the debris picked up.

Pat Scherer, of Tulsa couldn't take it any longer. She hired a hauler to pick up her tree debris in midtown. Her neighbors are waiting on city contractors to do it.

Tulsa Public Works Director Terry Ball says all green waste needs to be stacked by the curb - not in the street or on the tops of utility boxes, lids, buildings, or mailboxes. Plus, it needs to be in manageable, five-foot pieces.

Follow this map to know when contractors are coming through different neighborhoods, highlighted by zones.

Also - cars cannot be parked in front of the green waste. It can only be green waste stacked up, not shingles, fences, or anything similar.

"There's probably anywhere from two to three hundred thousand cubic yards left," Ball said. "We estimated originally around 500,000 cubic yards of green waste. There's still a lot out there."

That's on top of city crews, ODOT, OTA, and Tulsans dropping off debris.

Ball says the contract came in at just over $3 million, and they plan to file for federal reimbursement.

Ball says contractors should have all the debris picked up in the city by the middle of August.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

