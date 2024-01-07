Tulsa Public Schools holds Enrollment Expo

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools opened its enrollment window for all 77 of the district's schools starting January 6.

The district hosted the 2024 Enrollment Expo today, enrollment will remain open through Friday, Feb. 16 and today's expo allowed families to see what schools in the district have to offer.

Superintendent, Dr. Ebony Johnson, highlighted the importance of having events like the Enrollment Expo.

"We wanted a one-stop shop for our families. We want our families to come, meet all the principals, all of the administration in one block so they have an equitable opportunity to talk to leaders, to talk to teachers to better understand all of the things that our schools have to offer," Johnson said.

Johnson also said events like this are important for students who have never enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools previously or children transitioning from elementary to middle, or middle to high school.

TPS is a district of choice, which means students can apply to attend any school in the district, regardless of where they live as long as there is space available at the school.

Parents choose six schools and will receive a notification in April about the schools their child is matched with and are put on a waitlist for any school the family ranked higher than the matched school.

TPS Director of Enrollment Operations, Eddie Perry was excited about this year's turnout.

"So far, it looks like a bigger success than we have had in the last couple of years," Perry said. "We’ve had steady numbers with these expos which is why we continue to do them and why we prioritize this as an enrollment strategy.”

Neel Kumar, a parent who has a child going into kindergarten, was interested to see what TPS has to offer and the options available.

"We just started, and we are mostly interested in the immersion schools which are schools that kind of teach in a different language so being able to go to the different tables instead of going to each school separately has been very valuable,” Kumar said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

