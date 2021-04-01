Tulsa Public Schools extends Tulsa Teacher Corps deadline, applications due by April 15

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools announced Thursday that it is extending the deadline for applications for the 2021-22 Tulsa Teacher Corps.

The district-led teacher development program trains and places educators in TPS classrooms. The new application deadline is Thursday, April 15.

Chief Equity and Talent Officer Devin Fletcher said that the response to Tulsa Teacher Corps has been enthusiastic so far.

“We’re excited not only in the number of applications we’ve received, but also with the quality of the applicants," Fletcher said. "We’re seeing a strong, diverse group of people who want to serve our children and put down roots in Tulsa. If you’ve thought about making a change to a more meaningful career, this could be your opportunity to pursue a career that transforms the life of a child.”

The district said Corp members would receive a stipend within the tuition-free program. The funds can go towards summer living expenses or relocation expenses.

Eligible candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and meet the district's employment requirements.

For more information about the program and apply online, click here.

