Tulsa Public School announces new safety practices for athletic events

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public School leaders are reinforcing safety measures for athletic events and adding additional measures.

The change comes after Terron Yarbrough died after a shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game on Sept. 30.

In a letter to parents and families signed by Superintendent Deborah Gist and Executive Editor of Athletics Mick Wilson the district outlined some changes for attending athletic events.

Over the last few days, we have been working with our team to review our safety practices and prepare for our games this Friday night. We will continue to adjust practices as necessary each week.

Requirements include:

Backpacks are not allowed into games and large bags are subject to search.

Student attendees must be currently enrolled at the school whose team is playing;

High school students must have their student ID to attend games; Middle school students (and younger) must be accompanied by an adult when attending high school games.

Attendees who leave the game early must purchase a ticket to re-enter and will not be allowed to re-enter after the third quarter.

There is no loitering in the stadium, gym, or parking areas; attendees should be in their seats during the event.

As always, alcohol, tobacco, firearms and other weapons are prohibited on school property.

They also note that for the reminder of football season, all attendees will be subject to wanding at the gate.

Wednesday morning Gist talked to 2 News Oklahoma about the shooting and the changes being made to keep students safe:

2 News LIVE with TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist

Read the full letter from TPS here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --