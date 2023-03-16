Tulsa preps for busy weekend with events, road closures

TULSA, Okla. — Few places in the region have more going on this weekend than Tulsa’s downtown area.

That makes for extra planning for the city and especially police who will provide most traffic help and security to the festivities.

“We’re always prepared when there’s multiple things going on for downtown Tulsa," Officer Danny Bean of Tulsa Police told 2 news. "We have our specialty units, traffic units coming together. People come and work overtime for it, maybe block some roads, keep traffic moving. And make sure people are moving and traveling around safely.”

As of Wednesday night, thousands have already made their way downtown for the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center which begin Thursday.

Adding to expected congestion and street closings are numerous March Madness watch parties and the city's many Saint Patrick’s Day parties, like those at Arnie's Bar and McNellie's Pub.

Closures go beyond downtown too. Kilkenny’s Irish Pub Cherry Street expects up to 10,000 people throughout its Saint Patrick’s Day block party, according to the city.

“We’ve got about 30 vendors, like local arts vendors and things like that coming in, a kids area with inflatables, like an obstacle course, bouncy castle. (And) we’ve got a pet adoptions that are going to be out,” Jason Ashing of Kilkenny's Pub said. “We do have live music (planned). We’ve got a total between both stages, probably about 12-15 bands coming in.”

Bean couldn’t offer exact numbers of personnel on hand throughout the activities this weekend, but does add that plenty of units will be on patrol for drunk driving as well.

“We will be out making vehicle stops. There are units that are going to be looking for DUIs," Bean said. "It’s a point to keep our other citizens safe. It’s just to encourage you not to do that, to put yourself at risk or somebody else.”

“We're gonna be fully staffed," he added." We’re able enough to do that. And we look forward to it. It’s a good time for Tulsa.”

