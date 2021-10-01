Tulsa police arrest serial sexual assault suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a serial sexual assault suspect.

In a news conference Friday morning police announced the arrest of Brandon Bills. They said he is suspected in at least three sexual assaults in the 41st and 129th area. Police Chief Wendell Franklin said the arrest came after a covert investigation that lasted several weeks and utilized investigators and resources from several areas of the police department.

Police said one victim woke up to find a man in her bedroom and was raped multiple times. Another was grabbed as she walked into her apartment. A third woman was asleep in her home and woke up to find the man in her apartment. Police served a search warrant on Bills home Friday morning and took him into custody. He is booked on one charge of rape as of Friday morning.

2 News Oklahoma is going to continue gathering information in this case and will update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --