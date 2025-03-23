Tulsa police take three boys into custody, ages 12 and 13, for early morning car theft

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said three juveniles, ages 12 and 13, were taken into custody after they were caught in a stolen Kia Soul just before 6 AM on March 23.

Police said the vehicle crashed through a fence near North Lewis Avenue and East Apache Street. They said the three occupants tried to run before stopping because one was injured.

Tulsa Police Department

Police took all three juveniles into custody. The injured passenger was taken to a hospital. The other passenger was released to their parents, whom police described as "genuinely shocked." The driver was taken to police headquarters for processing.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. Police contacted the owner about the theft.

Tulsa Police Department

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

