Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Police searching for driver in deadly hit and run

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Tulsa police
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 13:56:43-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a teenager that happened in midtown Tulsa late Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call about a hit and run at 12900 East 21st Street around 10 p.m.

During the investigation, TPD learned that three teens stole a tip jar from a taco truck then ran off. One of the teens, a 14-year-old male, was hit by a black Dodge Charger in the street. The Charger fled the scene.

The hit teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later passed away. The other teens were not injured and were released to their parents.

At this time, TPD is still searching for information about the driver and searching for the Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7