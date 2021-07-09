Tulsa police search for suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in east Tulsa Thursday evening.
Around 6 p.m., officers received a call that a shooting happened at the Silver Creek Apartments. The 911 caller says the suspect fled the complex after the shooting.
Once TPD arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities provided aid to the victim until EMSA arrived on the scene.
The victim was then transported to St. John's where he was later pronounced dead.
At this time, the suspect's identity or motive behind the shooting has not been released. An investigation is currently ongoing.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
