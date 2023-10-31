Tulsa police search for suspect after 'blind date' ends in stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man at Leake Park near 71st and Memorial.

TPD says the suspect and the victim were meeting at the park after talking on the dating app Grindr.

Around 10:45 on Monday night, the suspect rode to the park on a bike and got in the back seat of the victim's car with the victim, TPD said.

The suspect then allegedly stabbed the man in the face, neck, and chest.

Police said the suspect took off. The victim ran to a witness at the other end of the parking lot, who called 911.

The victim was in emergency surgery at TPD's last check.

Police describe the suspect as a thin white man, around 5'6", and wearing a plaid shirt and an orange or yellow stocking cap.

