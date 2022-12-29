Man warns others of dating app dangers after he is held captive.

COWETA, Okla. — It was Christmas Eve and Trent Hill says he was filling a little lonely so he got on the dating app Grindr to look for comfort.

After connecting with a man named Ryan Shadrick the two agreed to meet up at his house but once Shadrick showed up Hill began feeling uneasy

because Shadrick looked nothing like his profile pic.

"He had me put my dogs up. I have 5 dogs and two of them are big and he was mainly concerned about the big ones."

Hill reluctantly did what he asked and let him inside.

"He comes inside, and we do what the dating app was for and then he was like well I need $200 to get my car out of impound," Hill added.

Feeling intimidated Hill sent him the money on a cash app, but he says Shadrick continued to intimidate him.

"He had a bag and I offered to put it up for him and when I went to grab it, he just went whoosh. 'I asked him, do you have a gun in your bag? He just looked at me and got really quiet and said, what if I did?," Hill added.

Hill told police he was terrified to ask Shadrick to leave, but as time passed he began to eat his food and go through all his belongings all the while making threats. 'I was like why are you going through all my doors, and he says I'm just looking for something to wear man."

At one point Hill says he sent a text to his friend begging her to call police. Trent's surveillance cameras in the window were able to capture the moment when officers from the Coweta Police Department arrived at the house.

"He had grabbed a knife about this big and he had it like this while he was talking to me and I go out to the police and I said he has a knife, he's got a knife, he's got a knife." said Hill.

Police arrested Ryan Shadrick after they say he resisted arrest and assaulted one of their officers. Hill says he has learned a hard lesson about the dangers of dating apps.

