Tulsa police search for missing, endangered 10-year-old boy

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing child.
Police said 10-year-old Aaron Bryant went missing on Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the area of 1057 East 60th Street. Bryant was last seen wearing a blue Aeropostal hoodie, black sweatpants, and white and green Jordan's.
Authorities described Bryant as a Black male. According to police, he was with another Black male between the ages of 14-16.
If you have any information about Bryant's whereabouts, call the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.
