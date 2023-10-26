Tulsa teens died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two teens found dead in a car in midtown Tulsa died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

2 News previously reported Jacob Lara and Kadence Brown were found unresponsive in a car parked at a Dunkin Donuts parking lot near 19th and Yale, on Sunday.

Police said members of the Tulsa Fire Department, a certified mechanic from the City of Tulsa Asset Management Division, and Tulsa police detectives carefully examined the vehicle. Using equipment designed to detect levels of carbon monoxide, investigators found while the car idled lethal amounts of carbon monoxide filled the passenger side.

This week TPS provided resources for teachers and students including counseling and grief services.

Friends of the two teens created GoFundMe's to help pay for the expenses the families may experience. To donate to Kadence's and Jacob's fundraisers use the link on their names.

This is still an ongoing investigation, a comprehensive report from the Medical Examiner’s Office will be completed in the near future.

