Two Tulsa teens found dead identified

TULSA, Okla. — Two students from Rogers High School died over the weekend, according to Tulsa Public Schools.

Jacob Lara and Kadence Brown died on Sunday in a parked car at the Dunkin' Donuts at 19th and Yale. Tulsa police said family members found them around 5:30 p.m.

TPS provided additional mental health supports are available for students, parents, and staff.

Stephanie Andrews, the district's Executive Director of Student and Family Support Services, wants the community to know that everyone mourns differently.

"There's no right or wrong way to do it," said Andrews. "The grieving process is influenced by so many issues, and it kind of is on going."

Family & Children's Services is one of TPS' partners for embedded school counseling and additional supports as needed. Faith Crittenden, Senior Program Director at FCS, spoke about how grief impacts teens.

"It's shock. They have a hard time wrapping their head around what happened, it feels surreal. It feels like a bad dream. They kind of feel like they’re walking through a haze."

This is a developing story. We will update you here and on-air as we learn more.

