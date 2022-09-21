Tulsa police receive $400K from 'Oklahoma Safe Grant'

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced the recipients of the 2023 Safe Oklahoma Grant on Wednesday.
The grant distributes $2 million statewide mong 58 law enforcement agencies. Police departments in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Norman and Pauls Valley alone received a combined $871,601.
“We are truly appreciative and honored to be selected as a recipient of the Safe Oklahoma Grant,” said Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley. “Partnering with the citizens of our community is among the most effective ways to fight crime. The Safe Oklahoma Grant allows us to do exactly that.”
O’Connor said money from the grant will help the agencies directly target crime in their communities, pay overtime costs for officers, upgrade antiquated technology, enhance analytical capabilities, and purchase new resources.
“I am happy to announce that my office received a record number of applications this year and was able to allocate to more agencies than ever before,” O’Connor said. “This program has proven to help our law enforcement partners do their job better and reduce crime across the state. My office is honored to play a role in making communities safer by distributing these funds.”
The grant allows law enforcement agencies to submit proposals to the attorney general’s office stating how the funds will be used to reduce crime.
"For example, the Pauls Valley Police Department is using the grant funds to upgrade its antiquated ink fingerprint system to a live scan fingerprint system, a tool that is used by most local agencies and has been around for 25 years," O'Connor said.
The program started in 2012 and is funded by an annual appropriation from the state legislature.
Here is a breakdown of the distribution to Oklahoma agencies:
- Altus Police Department - $50,000
- Anadarko Police Department - $13,279
- Bixby Police Department - $15,000
- Broken Arrow Police Department - $30,000
- Cache Police Department -$15,000
- Calera Police Department - $15,000
- Canadian County Sheriff’s Office - $62,355
- Chickasha Police Department - $42,000
- Cleveland Police Department - $10,029.87
- Davenport Police Department - $5,000
- District 1 DA/ Narcotics TF (Guymon) - $40,000
- District 14 DA/ Investigative Division (Tulsa County) - $24,805
- District 19 DA/ Investigations (Durant) - $14,735.78
- District 22 DA/ Drug & Violent Crime TF (Ada) - $8,904.85
- District 6 DA/ Drug & Violent Crimes TF (Duncan) - $25,000
- District 8 DA/ Drug TF & Major Crime Unit (Newkirk) - $10,388
- Drumright Police Department - $15,000
- Durant Police Department - $25,000
- Elk City Police Department - $15,200
- Fairland Police Department - $10,000
- Foyil Police Department - $10,000
- Garfield County Sheriff’s Office - $30,000
- Garvin County Sheriff’s Office - $33,667.90
- Hominy Police Department - $10,000
- Idabel Police Department - $22,062.54
- Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office - $10,000
- Lone Grove Police Department - $10,000
- Major County Sheriff’s Office - $15,000
- Mannford Police Department - $20,000
- McClain County Sheriff’s Office - $35,155.88
- Midwest City Police Department - $50,000
- Minco Police Department - $5,536
- Moore Police Department - $50,000
- Mounds Police Department - $9,000
- Newkirk Police Department - $5,000
- Norman Police Department - $59,464
- Northeastern OK A&M College - $20,000
- Oklahoma City Police Department - $400,000
- Okmulgee Police Department - $15,000
- Osage County Sheriff’s Office - $15,863
- Owasso Police Department - $20,000
- Pauls Valley Police Department - $12,137
- Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office - $17,000
- Pottawatomi County Sheriff’s Office - $10,800
- Pryor Police Department - $15,896.18
- Rogers County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000
- Sallisaw Police Department - $15,000
- Sapulpa Police Department - $20,000
- Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office - $35,000
- Shawnee Police Department - $40,000
- Skiatook Police Department - $20,000
- Sulphur Police Department - $15,000
- Tulsa Police Department - $400,000
- Tuttle Police Department - $6,720
- Weatherford Police Department - $20,000
- Webbers Falls Police Department - $10,000
- Woods County Sheriff’s Office - $20,000
- Woodward County Sheriff’s Office - $25,000
