Tulsa police: One person dead after hit-and-run in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A deadly hit and run left one person dead in east Tulsa Wednesday night, Tulsa police say.
Officers responded to the situation just around 11 p.m. on 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue between Catoosa and Broken Arrow.
Witnesses told police they noticed a person on the side of the road. They were going to check on this person when they got hit by a midsized white SUV that then immediately drove off.
At this time, TPD is looking for any information about the driver and they have not released the victim's identity. If you know anything about this crash, you should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
