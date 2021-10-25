Tulsa police officer shot in the arm during traffic stop, searching for shooter

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is hurt after a traffic stop in south Tulsa on Monday afternoon.
Police say shots were fired during a traffic stop near 61st and Peoria around 4:30 p.m.
One officer is hurt after the shooting and being treated at the hospital for the injury to the wrist.
The officer is expected to be OK.
Police are looking for the suspected shooter in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending Stories:
- Two arrested after assault leads to homicide outside of night club
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Two people dead and two children rescued from hostage situation
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Car repairs, part shipments impacted by COVID-19
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter