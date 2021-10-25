Tulsa police officer shot in the arm during traffic stop, searching for shooter

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is hurt after a traffic stop in south Tulsa on Monday afternoon.

Police say shots were fired during a traffic stop near 61st and Peoria around 4:30 p.m.

One officer is hurt after the shooting and being treated at the hospital for the injury to the wrist.

The officer is expected to be OK.

Police are looking for the suspected shooter in the area.

Tulsa Police Department A look at the man Tulsa police are looking for in connection to a traffic stop Monday that left an officer shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

