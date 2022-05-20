Tulsa police: Man ran over 2 people, killed 1 in church parking lot

TULSA, Okla. — A man ran over two people and killed at least one of them in a church parking lot in east Tulsa early Friday morning, Tulsa police say.

The incident happened between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. at Christview Christian Church near 21st and Garnett. Police were called out to the church to find a person dead underneath a car in the parking lot.

During their investigation, they found that a Mustang ran over two people, one of them being a homeless man in a wheelchair.

Several witnesses were interviewed by officers. They told police that two people were run over by the Mustang, one of them pinned under the car and the other was able to get up and attack the driver.

It is also believed there was a female in the Mustang who fled the scene before police could arrive.

A suspect, identified as Steven Juarez, was sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries and is now in police custody.

At this time, it is unknown what the motive is or the moments leading up to the deadly situation. An investigation is still ongoing.

