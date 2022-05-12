Tulsa police: Man accused of beating his dog with a wooden mallet arrested

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they arrested a man who's accused of hitting his own dog with a wooden mallet.

Officers say they received a call around 5 p.m. on Thursday from a resident who said they saw their neighbor, Alberto Esparza, beating his dog with a large wooden mallet.

Police arrived at the home near 41st and Mingo and nobody answered the door but saw the dog in the backyard. When they called the dog over, it had a severe limp.

TPD reports Esparza told them his dog had tried to bite one of his pet birds, and that's when he followed it outside and hit it with the mallet.

Esparza was then arrested on suspicion of cruelty to animals.

The dog was picked up by animal control and taken to a veterinarian who stated that the dog had a dislocated back hip.

