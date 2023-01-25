Tulsa police making progress arresting 'serial' burglars after several break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Another business owner spent part of her day cleaning up and replacing a broken door.

Cat Cox owns Country Bird Bakery off East 3rd Street and Utica in the Pearl District. The bakery opened in October and the ingredients they use, are sourced locally, but now, the bakery needs support.

“They smashed the window and then went through; they didn’t actually open the door," Cox said. "It didn’t trigger the alarm. This person came in and was looking for money in the cash register and there was none.”

Cox is now one of several local business owners in Tulsa having to deal with the aftermath of a break-in. Tulsa Police Lt. Tim Means says break-ins haven’t increased, they’ve always been a problem. Just like the several other burglaries in this area, Cox says the only thing disturbed was the cash register.

“It’s just one of those deals where it’s an easy target," Means said. "Most places have the glass window, you break the window, you get in, get out. It’s very fast for these burglars to go in and out.”

Means says they are still investigating this incident, but the burglary unit is making headway in other investigations.

“We’ve made several arrests lately as far as our serial suspects so that’s hopefully going to slow down our caseload.”

While detectives work to solve this case, Cox says the community is already working to get her back baking.

“It’s disheartening but you know, the nice thing is that the community in Tulsa, especially the food community really helps each other out,” Cox said.

Country Bird Bakery will be open Saturday morning starting at 9.

