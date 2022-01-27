Tulsa police looking for suspect after home invasion

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who invaded a woman's home and attempted to rob her on Thursday.

Officers received a call around 7:10 a.m. that an armed robbery happened near East Independence Street and North Hudson Avenue.

They discovered the woman walked outside of her home to warm up her car before leaving for work that morning. After locking her car and going back inside, the suspect appeared and forced his way into her home with a gun.

Police say he then demanded money from her. The victim's mother-in-law, also living in the home, had heard the confrontation and saw the suspect demanding the money. The family dog began barking at the suspect, who then hit the dog with the butt of his gun before fleeing the house.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’10” in height with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing including a black facemask.

If you have any information, contact Tulsa police or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

