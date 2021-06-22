Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Police looking for suspect after deadly assault

items.[0].videoTitle
Tulsa homicide, first 48, tulsa police, Antwan Anderson, Corey Durant
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 19:58:21-04

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is dead after an assault at a Dollar Tree on North Peoria.

Tulsa Police responded around 4:45 Saturday evening and found 49-year-old Antwan Anderson unresponsive, with severe head trauma.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said Anderson and suspect, Corey Durant were inside the store and could be seen talking and even shaking hands.

Watkins said, the assault occurred shortly after.

"It was literally a couple of punches and the guy fell and hit his head pretty hard," Watkins said.

A warrant for Durant's arrest for manslaughter has been issued. If you know his whereabouts, call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7