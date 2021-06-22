Tulsa Police looking for suspect after deadly assault

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is dead after an assault at a Dollar Tree on North Peoria.

Tulsa Police responded around 4:45 Saturday evening and found 49-year-old Antwan Anderson unresponsive, with severe head trauma.

Lieutenant Brandon Watkins said Anderson and suspect, Corey Durant were inside the store and could be seen talking and even shaking hands.

Watkins said, the assault occurred shortly after.

"It was literally a couple of punches and the guy fell and hit his head pretty hard," Watkins said.

A warrant for Durant's arrest for manslaughter has been issued. If you know his whereabouts, call Tulsa Police Crime Stoppers.

