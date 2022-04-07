Watch
Tulsa police looking for man suspected in burglary who ran from neighbor

Midtown Tulsa burglary investigation
Tulsa Police Department
Tulsa police posted photos and video of a man they're looking for in connection with a midtown burglary investigation. March 7, 2022.
Midtown Tulsa burglary investigation
Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 12:01:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — Detectives are looking for a second man involved in a midtown Tulsa burglary investigation.

Tulsa police officers responded to a call on Tuesday at a home near 21st Street and Utica and arrived to find a neighbor holding one of the men suspected in the burglary — Combs Whitaker — at bay with a bat.

Another neighbor took video of the other man suspected in the burglary who ran away once the neighbor started asking him questions and before police arrived.

Anyone with any information about the man in the photos and video is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

