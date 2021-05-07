Tulsa police issue Silver Alert for man with dementia

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man.

Tulsa police said Gary Gautney was last seen Friday walking west bound on east 23rd street towards S. Garnett Road. Police said he was suppose to be walking to the Burger King at 21st and S. Garnett Road.

Authorities described Gautney as a white male and 6'01" with blue eyes and gray-black hair and beard. He walks with a cane. He was wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt, blue jeans, and black slip on shoes.

Police said Gautney suffers from dementia.

If anyone knows about Gautney's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --