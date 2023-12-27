One person shot at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to reports of shots fired inside Woodland Hills Mall Tuesday Evening.

Police say this was not an active shooter.

Police say two people were arguing just outside of one of the north exterior doors of the mall, the argument turned into a fight and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the mall through the parking lot. TPD says they don't have any indication that the suspect is still on mall property.

For those who are in hiding within the mall, Police say it is safe to exit through the Southern doors.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

