1 person dead in overnight west Tulsa homicide, TPD searching for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a homicide early Monday morning after a man was found dead in west Tulsa near Highway 75.

Officers responded to a call that said shots were fired at 1003 West 49th Street around 4 a.m. When TPD arrived, a man was found shot dead in the road.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect. K9 officers have been dispatched to search the area.

TPD is asking the public to avoid this area, if possible, at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --