Tulsa police find woman dead, take 911 caller into custody

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near the city's border with Broken Arrow on Friday.
Police responded to a call around 1 p.m. near 41st Street and 145th East Avenue from a man who they said was unintelligible and mumbling outside a home. Officers arrived to find the man sitting outside the home and a woman dead in the window.
Tulsa police took the man into custody for questioning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
