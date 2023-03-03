Watch Now
Tulsa police find woman dead, take 911 caller into custody

2 News Oklahoma
Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 16:07:06-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near the city's border with Broken Arrow on Friday.

Police responded to a call around 1 p.m. near 41st Street and 145th East Avenue from a man who they said was unintelligible and mumbling outside a home. Officers arrived to find the man sitting outside the home and a woman dead in the window.

Tulsa police took the man into custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

