Tulsa Police investigating homicide near 71st and Riverside

KJRH
Posted at 5:59 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 19:34:11-04

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police are on scene at an apartment complex in the area of East 71st Street and Riverside Parkway for reports of a homicide.

The call originally came in as a welfare check.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene, at this time there is no information for the victim or suspect.

This is an active scene, we will update as more information becomes available.

