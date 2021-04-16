Tulsa police investigating after multiple vehicles broken into around Cherry Street

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after it said at least 10 cars were broken into around Cherry Street in Tulsa Wednesday evening.

One of those cars belonged to Sharon Rash. Rash had just finished dinner with friends at Andolini's. She walked across the street to her car, which was parked in the parking lot behind the Crushed Red building. When she got there, she noticed a window was broken and important items were gone.

“My school bag that had a laptop, personal items and my school keys that were in it," she said.

In the bag were documents like bills with Rash’s address.

“I called my daughter and I was like, turn the alarm on because, you know, it seems like you turn your alarm on at night and turn it on when you’re gone, but no, you’re turning it on," Rash said. "You’re home. These people know our address now.”

Rash saw at least two other cars around hers that were also targeted.

“Two of the cars were parked right next to each other," she said. "They busted out one window and then turned around and busted out the other guy’s window.”

Like Rash, those vehicles also had laptops stolen. One man’s laptop had an entire film edited for a museum in Oklahoma City. Now it's lost.

“We felt like they were probably just looking at cars for bags and were just going to grab bags in hopes to find cards, cash, things that they could make quick money with," Rash said.

Rash said she was able to lock her laptop and mark it stolen through Apple. A message on it will request it be returned, no questions asked.

As for whoever took hers and others' belongings, Rash said she forgives them, but hopes they’re caught.

“They need to know that they are forgiven, but they need to come clean and be able to do right about what they’re going to do in their futures," she said.

