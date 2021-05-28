Watch
Tulsa police investigating after 2 shot outside Hillcrest Medical Center

Posted at 9:56 PM, May 27, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening outside Hillcrest Medical Center.

Police said a security guard and another person were involved in the shooting near 11th and Utica.

This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.

