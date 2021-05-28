Tulsa police investigating after 2 shot outside Hillcrest Medical Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday evening outside Hillcrest Medical Center.
Police said a security guard and another person were involved in the shooting near 11th and Utica.
This is a developing story. We'll update as we learn more.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial's 'Rise and Remember' commemoration canceled
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Tulsa's Greenwood district thrived for decades, then highways arrived
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Search for local athlete's stolen truck, special wheelchair
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter