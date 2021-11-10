Watch
Tulsa police investigate shooting in north Tulsa

Posted at 8:33 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 21:33:53-05

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police say they're looking for a suspect after an elderly man was shot in the leg.

It happened near pine and north Sheridan. That man -- taken to the hospital tonight.

Police say his injury doesn't appear to be life threatening. TPD has one suspect in custody -- and they're looking for another.

