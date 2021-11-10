Tulsa police investigate shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police say they're looking for a suspect after an elderly man was shot in the leg.
It happened near pine and north Sheridan. That man -- taken to the hospital tonight.
Police say his injury doesn't appear to be life threatening. TPD has one suspect in custody -- and they're looking for another.
