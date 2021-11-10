FBI seeks information about Billy Jack Lincks for Morgan Nick investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —

The FBI announced Tuesday they are searching for information about a man in connection to the disappearance of Morgan Nick

Nick disappeard in 1995 at a little league baseball game in Arkansas. The case is still active and according to the FBI they have a possible person of interest.

Here is the full release from the FBI below:

For over 26 years, the disappearance of Morgan Nick has remained a

troubling mystery for Morgan’s family, her community, and law enforcement. As many

remember, 6-year-old Morgan was taken from a parking lot area near the Wofford baseball field

during a little league game on June 9, 1995. The person responsible for taking Morgan has never

been identified.

Today, law enforcement may be closer than ever to identifying this person. Based on

their ongoing investigation, FBI agents are seeking any information about Billy Jack Lincks. Mr.

Lincks was born and raised in Crawford County, Arkansas. He served with the U.S. Army during

World War II and then worked at Braniff Airlines in Dallas, TX from 1962-1974. He returned to

Van Buren, AR sometime in the late 1970s. Approximately two months after Morgan’s 1995

disappearance, Lincks attempted to abduct a young girl in Van Buren at a location eight miles

from the Wofford baseball field where Morgan was last seen. Lincks died in prison in 2000.

The FBI is requesting help from anyone who knew Billy Jack Lincks. Whether it was

through school, work, church, or any social activity, we need information about Lincks and

details about his entire life. Attached is a photo of Billy Jack Lincks, and we ask our media

partners to share this image with their consumers. Remember, every piece of information about

Lincks’ life is important— no detail is too small or insignificant.

If you knew Billy Jack Lincks or have any information about him and his life, please

contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI

