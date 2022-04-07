Tulsa police investigate body found in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene after a dead body was found near Ute and Trenton early Thursday morning.
At this time, a cause of death has not been identified as homicide detectives still investigating the situation.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
