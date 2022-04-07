Watch
Tulsa police investigate body found in north Tulsa

Posted at 6:06 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 08:03:33-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene after a dead body was found near Ute and Trenton early Thursday morning.

At this time, a cause of death has not been identified as homicide detectives still investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

