Tulsa police investigate 1st homicide of 2023

Posted at 6:38 AM, Jan 03, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the first homicide of 2023.

Just before 1 a.m. they got a call about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of North Boulder. They found a man shot to death. Police arrested a suspect with no incidents.

They are investigating to see what led to the shooting.

