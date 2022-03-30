Tulsa police give context to October arrest video

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department released new information Tuesday after an edited video showing part of an October arrest started to be shared on social media.

2 News Oklahoma reached out for new information after seeing the video posted on Twitter earlier Tuesday.

Police released a synopsis of the arrest and the full, unedited video.

The arrest happened on Oct. 25, 2021 at the ReStore near 13th Street and Sheridan when officers responded to a call about a woman who had locked herself in the bathroom for four hours and left a dog locked in a U-Haul she arrived in, according to employees. Tulsa police say their officers called for the department's Community Response Team to come out to help get her out, but they were busy on another call.

After about 17 minutes police say their officers recognized that the woman had been spraying an aerosol can and had a lighter. For the next few minutes, officers started making plans to get her out, including activating a taser outside the door to try to convince the woman to come out on her own.

Video shows officers decided to make entry after 34 minutes and took the woman down, hurting her face. Paramedics came out to treat her.

Police say once they tried getting the woman into the police car, she actively resisted and kicked one of the officers.

The explanation from the Tulsa Police Department said the officers' overall actions followed the proper policies, but the banter heard between the officers when the woman wasn't around "can be received as unprofessional" and it's been addressed with the officers since.

The video's original release was under the condition that an arrest was made, but a judge later dropped the charges due to the woman's mental health. Tulsa police usually does not release video if an arrest isn't made and someone was in a mental health crisis.

