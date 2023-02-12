Tulsa police find woman's body in creek

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have recovered a body they believe to be a white female in a creek near 31st and Mingo.

An employee at a local business told 2 News he came outside to tell somebody to leave the back of his property when he found a woman lying in the creek deceased.

It was just another day of work for Zach Israel at his place of work, Audio Advice, until he realized he had no choice but to call the police.

“Oh, I couldn’t believe it," Israel said. "I was blown away.”

Israel found a body halfway submerged in a creek behind the business, which police say was a caucasian woman. Police haven’t identified her name yet.

Israel says he went to the backside of his business to tell a homeless person causing a disturbance to leave, via his manager's request.

“I kind of asked the guy in the tent what had happened, and he said he heard noise the night before, but hadn’t saw anything," Israel said.

Tulsa police and Fire recovered the body and were in and out in less than two hours. Crime scene detectives and the medical examiners office were also on scene.

“I had to grab by phone and kind of zoom in and verify it was a body, " Israel said. "Sure enough, it was."

Police say they don’t know the manner of death at this time.

