Tulsa police: Child injured after being hit by car while riding her bike

TULSA, Okla. — A little girl is fighting for her life in Tulsa after being hit by a car while riding her bike Monday night.

Just a "horrific accident" is what Tulsa police are saying. They received a call around 9:40 p.. saying a child had been hit by a car near 46th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

They discovered n 8-year-old girl had been going southbound on her bike in the road when a driver hit her from behind. Officers then spent hours investigating the scene and the car involved to piece together what really happened.

The man who drove the blue Dodge Caliber stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police. He ultimately was allowed to leave.

TPD tells 2 News he was not impaired and there was no criminal intent.

The area was shut down for several hours for investigations but is now open for traffic to drive through.

The girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. At this time, police are still investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

